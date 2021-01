McDaniels finished with six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven boards and one block in 24 minutes of a 118-94 loss to the 76ers on Friday.

McDaniels seven boards were the second most he's recorded on the year. The 2020 first round pick has increased his role over the second half of January, as he's adjusted to the pro game. He'll next get a chance to continue his ascent into the rotation against the Cavs on Sunday.