McDaniels totaled 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four blocks, three rebounds and three assists across 18 minutes Wednesday in the Timberwolves' 119-112 loss to the Clippers.

With Karl-Anthony Towns (COVID-19) back in the lineup Wednesday, Josh Okogie shifted up from a starting wing position to power forward, leaving Jarred Vanderbilt to serve as his top backup. McDaniels thus ended up seeing most of his minutes as a backup small forward behind Anthony Edwards, and the former was able to come through with an impressive outing. While he's still erratic as a shooter (39.6 field-goal percentage on the season), McDaniels has popped on the defensive end while handling a rotational role for each of the Timberwolves' last 14 games. The Timberwolves will eventually add D'Angelo Russell (leg) and Jarrett Culver (ankle) back to the mix, so it's still unclear if McDaniels will be able to maintain his rotation spot throughout the season.