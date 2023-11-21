McDaniels won't return to Monday's game against New York due to a right ankle sprain, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.
McDaniels rolled his ankle during the first quarter of Monday's action, and he was spotted hobbling to the locker room prior to being officially ruled out. Troy Brown and Kyle Anderson are the team's two top candidates to receive additional opportunities with McDaniels out of commission.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Gets ejected Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Season-best outing in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Cleared as expected•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Expected to play against Denver•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Solid showing in season debut•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Making season debut Monday•