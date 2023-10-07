McDaniels won't play in Saturday's preseason game versus the Mavericks due to left calf soreness.
McDaniels doesn't appear to have suffered a serious injury, but he will be held out of Saturday's contest. His next chance to suit up will be next Saturday's preseason game against the Knicks.
