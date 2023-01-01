McDaniels amassed eight points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Saturday's 116-104 loss to the Pistons.

McDaniels, along with basically the rest of his teammates, was simply not up to the task Saturday as the Timberwolves fell to the lowly Pistons. After scoring double-digits in seven straight games, McDaniels has now slumped to score a combined 12 points over his past two games. He remains a must-roster player but managers will certainly be hoping for a return to form sooner rather than later.