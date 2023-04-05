McDaniels had 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, one block and three steals over 41 minutes during Tuesday's 107-102 victory over the Nets.
McDaniels got it done on both ends of the floor, building on what has been a nice stretch of games. In fact, over the past three games, McDaniels has recorded 12 combined steals and blocks, while also scoring 40 points including six triples. While his season has been a bit up and down, he remains a must-roster player, currently sitting just outside the top 100 for the season.
