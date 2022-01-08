McDaniels is starting Friday's game against Oklahoma City.
McDaniels came off the bench in each of his last four appearances and averaged 12.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in 26.3 minutes per game during that time. However, he'll start with Patrick Beverley (groin) sidelined Friday.
