McDaniels will start at small forward to begin the regular season, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
As expected, McDaniels will receive his first opportunity to be a full-time starter for 2022-23 after averaging 9.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 25.8 minutes per contest last season. The third-year wing has indicated that he has his sights set on making the NBA's All-Defensive Team this season, which could certainly be possible in his expanded role.
