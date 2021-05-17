McDaniels is starting Sunday's game against Dallas.
McDaniels will start the final game of the regular season while Ricky Rubio comes off the bench. In his last three appearances, McDaniels has averaged 2.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per game.
