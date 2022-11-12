McDaniels closed with 15 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and three steals in 34 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 114-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

McDaniels posted a versatile and efficient stat line. The 22-year-old's free throw attempts were encouraging, with Friday marking just the second contest he's earned more than three attempts. Notably, McDaniels has fouled out in two of Minnesota's last three contests.