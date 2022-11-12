McDaniels closed with 15 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and three steals in 34 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 114-103 loss to the Grizzlies.
McDaniels posted a versatile and efficient stat line. The 22-year-old's free throw attempts were encouraging, with Friday marking just the second contest he's earned more than three attempts. Notably, McDaniels has fouled out in two of Minnesota's last three contests.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Best game of season Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Decline in production continues•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Plays season-low 17 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Fails to make offensive impact•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Tallies 19 points in season opener•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Fourth-year option picked up•