McDaniels totaled 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, four assists and two blocks in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 128-126 victory over the Raptors.

The 25-year-old forward saw his streak of games with at least 20 points end at three. McDaniels remains locked in from long distance, draining at least one three-pointer in 12 straight contests and averaging 16.9 points, 4.2 boards, 3.7 assists, 2.4 threes and 1.2 blocks over that stretch while shooting 53.2 percent from the floor and a sizzling 56.9 percent from beyond the arc.