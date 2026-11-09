McDaniels finished with 16 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 33 minutes in Sunday's 115-100 win over the Jazz.

McDaniels delivered an efficient all-around performance, contributing in every major statistical category while maintaining a substantial workload. His two made three-pointers and perfect free-throw shooting strengthened his offensive efficiency, while his defensive contributions provided additional value. McDaniels remains particularly useful in category formats, where his versatility can compensate for inconsistent scoring volume.