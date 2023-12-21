McDaniels closed with 21 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 127-113 loss to the 76ers.

McDaniels was one of three Timberwolves players with 20 or more points while posting a season-high in scoring in a losing effort. McDaniels, who recorded a career-best 19 points in the the first half alone, has surpassed the 20-point mark in two games this year, his first since recording a previous season high of 20 points Nov. 6 against Boston.