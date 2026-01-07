McDaniels supplied 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 122-94 win over the Heat.

McDaniels continues to impress as an all-around fantasy asset for the Timberwolves. For the season, McDaniels is on pace to return sixth-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers in 31.7 minutes per contest.