McDaniels posted 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and three steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 109-104 loss to Golden State.

McDaniels featured on both ends of the floor, continuing what has been a strong two weeks. Over that time he sits inside the top 100 in 12-team leagues, thanks largely to an uptick in his offensive output. Despite a few ups and downs, McDaniels role has remained relatively consistent this season. While the upside is limited, he remains a solid addition to most fantasy squads.