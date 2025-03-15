McDaniels produced 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 118-111 win over Orlando.

McDaniels continues his breakout season, turning in yet another strong two-way performance. He has been arguably the most consistent player for Minnesota over the past two months. In 29 games during that span, he is averaging 16.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers.