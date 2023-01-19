McDaniels ended Wednesday's 122-118 loss to Denver with 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 34 minutes.

McDaniels impressed on both sides of the rock in the loss, shooting efficiently and collecting at least three blocks for the sixth time this season. His production fluctuates wildly from game to game, but he's still worth rostering in many fantasy leagues. Since Christmas, he's averaging 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.9 minutes.