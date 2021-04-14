McDaniels posted five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Nets.

The 20-year-old failed to take advantage of the extra opportunity with Karl Anthony-Towns (personal) out of the lineup. McDaniel's scoring has been a roller coaster lately, as he's posted seven 14, four, eight, 11, four, and five over his last seven games, respectively. Before Tuesday's game, the rookie was averaging 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks over his last five games, so he'll look to bounce back defensively Wednesday at home against the Bucks.