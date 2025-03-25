McDaniels totaled six points (3-7 FG), one rebound, one assist and one block over 22 minutes during Monday's 119-103 loss to Indiana.

McDaniels has struggled in two of the last three games for Minnesota, finishing in single digits after scoring in double digits in 22 straight games. However, the 24-year-old forward is averaging career-high numbers in points (12.6), rebounds (5.9), assists (2.1) and steals (1.4) this season for the Timberwolves.