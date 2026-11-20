McDaniels recorded 17 points (6-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 39 minutes during Thursday's 102-99 loss to the Knicks.

McDaniels was perfect on four attempts from beyond the arc, providing an unexpected offensive boost while continuing to contribute defensively. His two steals and two blocks were particularly valuable, as he remains one of Minnesota's most versatile defenders, and this was the fourth straight game in which he recorded at least three defensive tallies. Although his scoring can fluctuate depending on the involvement of LaMelo Ball and Jonathan Kuminga, his defensive production and ability to hit open threes give him a useful fantasy profile in category leagues.