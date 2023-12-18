Watch Now:

McDaniels (tailbone) will play Monday against Miami, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

McDaniels is active Monday after suffering a lower spine/tailbone bruise in Saturday's win over the Pacers. Playing on normal rest is a good sign for the 23-year-old, but there's a chance he isn't 100 percent after moving gingerly following the incident Saturday.

More News