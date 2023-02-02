McDaniels logged nine points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 119-114 overtime victory over Golden State.

McDaniels finally entered the stat column on the defensive end of the court after failing to record a defensive stat in his previous three matchups. It's typically been either feast or famine for the Washington product on the defensive end, but he was certainly locked in Wednesday evening. McDaniels is averaging 10.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists over his last 10 contests.