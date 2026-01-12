McDaniels posted 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 104-103 win over San Antonio.

For the third time this campaign, McDaniels recorded at least three blocks for the Timberwolves. He's in the midst of a stellar two-way season, posting averages of 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers across 38 regular-season contests.