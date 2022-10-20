McDaniels racked up 19 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 win over the Thunder.

Although McDaniels was unable to convert any of his attempts from beyond the arc Wednesday, he shot 50 percent from the floor and 90 percent from the charity stripe to help lead Minnesota to the victory. The 22-year-old is a strong defender, but it was encouraging to see him begin the year with a strong offensive performance after he averaged just 9.2 points and 1.1 assists per game last year.