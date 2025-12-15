Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Tallies 21 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDaniels recorded 21 points (7-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Sunday's 117-103 win over the Kings.
Sunday marked the seventh time in 2025-26 that McDaniels has scored at least 20 points. Four of those have come when Anthony Edwards (foot) has been unavailable, like he was Sunday. McDaniels was cooling down a bit after a hot start to the campaign, but he remains productive while averaging 13.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per tilt over his last 10 games.
