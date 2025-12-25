Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Trending toward playing Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDaniels (oblique) has been upgraded to probable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets.
McDaniels is trending toward returning from a one-game absence due to a left oblique contusion. His return would likely result in Mike Conley reverting to a rotational role off the bench. McDaniels has taken on an expanded scoring role this season, averaging a career-high 15.0 points per game along with 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 threes, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks over 32.3 minutes per game.
