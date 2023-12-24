McDaniels contributed 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals over 41 minutes during Saturday's 110-98 victory over the Kings.

McDaniels logged 41 minutes during Saturday's win, marking his second-highest usage of the season. The slight increase was likely due to Karl-Anthony Towns' (knee) absence, but McDaniels has held steady over the past week with a three-game string of 20-plus point totals. McDaniels' secondary numbers are nothing to write home about, and his fantasy impact is contingent on a high shot volume.