McDaniels finished with eight points (4-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists over 31 minutes during Friday's 111-100 victory over the Grizzlies.

McDaniels logged 31 minutes in the win, although you wouldn't know it to look at the final box score. After an encouraging start to the season, McDaniels has slowed of late, sitting just inside the top 150 in standard formats over the past two weeks. While he should be looked at as a viable 12-team asset, the lack of upside does mean managers could consider parting ways should a hot free agent be available.