McDaniels (calf) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Heat.
McDaniels suffered a calf strain during the preseason and missed Minnesota's regular-season opener against Toronto. While he'll likely be sidelined for a second straight game, McDaniels did return to practice Friday and was a full participant, so it appears he's trending toward potentially suiting up Monday in Atlanta.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Returns to practice•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Will miss opener•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Agrees to massive extension•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Limited to individual drills•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Re-evaluated in 7-10 days•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Sitting out Saturday•