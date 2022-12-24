McDaniels accumulated 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 121-109 loss to the Celtics.

McDaniels hadn't recorded a block or steal in either of his previous two games, so Friday's effort was a nice change of pace on that front. He also attempted a season-high 15 shots in the tilt and fell just one assist shy of matching his season high in that column. McDaniels has proven worthy of usage in most fantasy lineups over the past couple of weeks, ranking inside the top 70 thanks to his all-around fantasy contributions. He should remain involved on both ends but could see his production scaled back whenever Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) is cleared to return.