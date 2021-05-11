McDaniels will come off the bench Tuesday in his return from a two-game absence due to a personal issue, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

McDaniels had been a fixture in the starting lineup dating back to late March, but he'll be coming off the bench to close out the season, it looks like. The 20-year-old forward has averaged 30.7 minutes per game over his last five outings, and he may see a slight decrease from that workload in the bench role.