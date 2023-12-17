McDaniels will not return to Saturday's game against the Pacers due to a tailbone bruise. He finished with five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in 18 minutes.

McDaniels was clearly uncomfortable on the court and wasn't moving around well. Presumably, he'll be day-to-day going forward with his status in the air for Monday's game against Miami. If McDaniels misses time, the Timberwolves will likely rely on Kyle Anderson, Troy Brown and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.