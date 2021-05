McDaniels (personal) will play Tuesday against the Pistons, freelance NBA reporter Dane Moore reports.

McDaniels will return from a two-game absence due to a personal matter with Minnesota having four games remaining in the regular season. Across his previous five outings, McDaniels has averaged 6.4 points on 37.9 percent shooting, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 triples and 0.8 steals per game.