McDaniels (calf) won't play Saturday against the Heat, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Minnesota's head coach Chris Finch confirmed the absence of McDaniels, but since he was always going to be unlikely to play, this is not really surprising. His next chance to return will come against the Hawks on Oct. 30.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Returns to practice•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Will miss opener•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Agrees to massive extension•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Limited to individual drills•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Re-evaluated in 7-10 days•