default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

McDaniels (knee) is out for Saturday's game against Detroit.

It's set to be a rare absence for McDaniels, who's sitting out for just the third time all season. With Ayo Dosunmu (calf) iffy for Saturday, Mike Conley, Bones Hyland and Kyle Anderson could all see meaningful playing time versus the Pistons.

More News