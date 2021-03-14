McDaniels is listed as out for Sunday's game against Portland due to the league's health and safety protocols, Danny Marang of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

The Timberwolves are yet to comment on the situation, but it appears McDaniels has entered the protocols, so it's likely he'll end up missing multiple games. McDaniels had just five points in 21 minutes against Portland on Saturday night, but he broke out for 20 points, four rebounds, two steals and three blocks in Thursday's win at New Orleans.