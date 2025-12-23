Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Won't play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDaniels (hip) won't play Tuesday against the Knicks.
McDaniels was unable to shake his questionable tag for this contest. His next chance to play comes Christmas Day against the Nuggets. As for Tuesday, Jaylen Clark, Bones Hyland, Mike Conley and Naz Reid could be more involved for Minnesota.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Listed as questionable•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Exits with hip injury•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Productive in loss to Grizz•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Tallies 21 points in win•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Hits for team-high 27 in win•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Fills box score in win•