McDaniels (rest) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason game against the Pacers, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

McDaniels is the only starter for his squad who won't play against Indiana on Tuesday. There doesn't appear to be an injury he's dealing with, as his absence is for rest purposes. The next opportunity for McDaniels to suit up and play will be Thursday against the Knicks.