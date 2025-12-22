Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Won't return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDaniels won't return to Sunday's game against the Bucks due to left hip pain.
McDaniels logged just nine minutes before leaving this game for good, finishing scoreless (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with one assist and one rebound. In his absence, the Timberwolves will likely lean more on Naz Reid and Bones Hyland. McDaniels can be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
