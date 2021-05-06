McDaniels (personal) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Heat, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
McDaniels will miss time due to personal reasons, rather than an injury. The Timberwolves have yet to offer a timetable for his return, but Jarred Vanderbilt seems likely to take over at power forward in the meantime.
