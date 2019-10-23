Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Bench option Wednesday
Layman will come off the bench in Wednesday's season opener against the Nets.
Layman started multiple preseason games, but it will be Treveon Graham who gets the nod at small forward in Wednesday's regular-season opener. Across five exhibition games, Layman posted averages of 10.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 20.2 minutes per tilt.
