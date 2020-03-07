Layman posted 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 18 minutes during Friday's 132-118 loss to the Magic.

Layman had his best performance since his Feb. 24 return from a toe injury that cost him 41 consecutive games. He'll look to carry this momentum into Sunday's game against the Pelicans, who play at the second-fastest pace in the league.