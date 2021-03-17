Layman finished Tuesday's loss to the Lakers with four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, one steal and two blocks.
Layman has started the last five games, but he's averaging just 7.6 points and 2.2 rebounds in 22.8 minutes during that stretch, so he remains an afterthought in most fantasy formats.
