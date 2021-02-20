Layman scored eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and collected three rebounds Friday in a loss to the Raptors.

Layman played only 13 minutes in the contest, but his plus-14 plus/minus was tops on the team. Layman had not played in any of Minnesota's previous five contests, so perhaps Friday's positive performance will help him make his way back into Minnesota's rotation.