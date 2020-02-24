Layman (toe) is probable for Monday's game against Dallas.

Layman has been upgraded to probable after returning to practice towards the end of last week. While he hasn't played since Nov. 18, Layman was a productive member of the rotation prior to the injury and posted averages of 10.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 threes in 26.4 minutes per contest across the teams' first 14 games.