Layman (coach's decision) didn't play during Thursday's win over Golden State.
Layman went unused for a sixth straight matchup. The forward last appeared April 18 against the Clippers and posted two points and one assist in four minutes of action. Layman is currently averaging 5.3 points across 42 games played.
