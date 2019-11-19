Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Done for night
Layman has been ruled out for the rest of Monday's game against Utah due to left foot soreness.
Layman went to the locker room in the first half after suffering a foot injury, and the team has since announced that he won't return. Noah Vonleh and Jarrett Culver could see more minutes as a result.
