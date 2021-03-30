Layman (coach's decision) went unused Monday in the Timberwolves' 112-107 loss to the Nets.

Since heading to the bench last week after starting seven times in an eight-game span, Layman has effectively fallen out of head coach Chris Finch's rotation. Over the last four games, Layman has failed to leave the bench twice, and he's played only 19 combined minutes in a pair of games the Wolves lost by 20-plus points. Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez look to be ahead of Layman in the pecking order for playing time at either forward spot, and Josh Okogie could slot ahead of Layman as well once he clears COVID-19 health and safety protocols.