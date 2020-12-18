Layman started at power forward and scored eight points with two rebounds in 22 minutes in Wednesday's preseason win at Dallas.
Layman has been a starter in all three preseason games as it looks like he has the lead in the position battle over Juancho Hernangomez for minutes at power forward. However, playing time at power forward will likely be in flux early in the season.
