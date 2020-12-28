Layman scored ten points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT) with three rebounds in 15 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Lakers.

Layman showed some improvement on offense after failing to score in his first two games. He's in danger of losing minutes if he continues to struggle, but Karl-Anthony Towns missing time with a wrist injury may keep him on the court since the T-Wolves will need big men to make up for his loss.