Layman scored ten points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT) with three rebounds in 15 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Lakers.
Layman showed some improvement on offense after failing to score in his first two games. He's in danger of losing minutes if he continues to struggle, but Karl-Anthony Towns missing time with a wrist injury may keep him on the court since the T-Wolves will need big men to make up for his loss.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Struggles again Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Struggles in season opener•
-
Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Gets another preseason start•
-
Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Starting in preseason opener•
-
Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Best game since return Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Logs 13 minutes in return•